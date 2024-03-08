Wolves Announce College Commitments for 2023-2024 Season

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves are proud to announce our College commitments for the 2023-2024 season.

Jacob Black(C) and Trevor Grasby (D) were both highly touted players from the DIV-III powerhouse, SUNY - Morrisville. Both "Mustangs," have played 4 games for the Wolves, where they've demonstrated their hockey IQ and college skill sets.

Declan Flanagan (D) is coming to North Country from the University of Michigan (ACHA DIV-I) by the way of Kanata, Ont. Declan works out with Tate Leeson in the summers and decided to make the college jump after this colligate season.

Jake Kment (G) from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is coming to the Wolves from Queens University. He's been a backup at Queen's for the past 2 seasons, while working on his Doctorate in Cancer Research.

We are very excited to welcome these young players to Watertown, they bring a lot of skill to a Wolves team, looking for a playoff push. For tickets to our final 6 home games, please visit: https://www.showpass.com/wolves23-24/

