Prowlers Add UMass-Boston's Conor Foley

The Port Huron Prowlers have added college forward Conor Foley ahead of this weekend's home games. Foley spent this season at UMass-Boston after four years at Franklin Pierce University.

The Nahant, MA native has 17 points in 25 games for the Beacons this season, finishing second on the team in points as a graduate student.

During four seasons at Franklin Pierce, he played 89 games and put up 95 points with 44 goals. He was named First Team All-Conference twice and was the NE10 Player of the Year as a senior in 2022-23. He was also a teammate of Prowlers goaltender Ian Wallace.

Foley will take up one of Port Huron's college player slots. The move does not affect the 19-man roster limit or four-game PTO slots.

The team has also announced goaltender Tucker Tynan has returned from IR and forward Sam Marit has been placed on season-ending IR.

The Prowlers have a three-game home weekend on March 8, 9 and 10 with March 9th being Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night.

