Down, But Never Out

Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears stormed back in the second period to defeat the Elmira River Sharks 5-3, on Friday night. Austin Thompson continued his scoring ways, netting two goals in the five-goal performance from Binghamton.

Binghamton started the scoring with the only special teams' goal of the night. Austin Thompson tallied his first of the night, knocking in a rebound from Tyson Kirkby. However, Elmira not only had the answer, they had a big response. The River Sharks were able to rattle off three quick goals in a span of 3:30 minutes. Dumas, Gaeta, and Klink were able to score, giving the home team a two-goal cushion heading into the locker room.

The Black Bears didn't like the story that was being written, so they tore it up and started a new one.

Binghamton began to tilt the ice in their favor, killing off an early penalty. Thompson would score his second of the game, putting the puck behind the blocker of the goalie. Josh Fletcher would follow up with his 12th of the season, tying the game at 3-3. From there, the Black Bears didn't look back, controlling the pace the rest of the period. In the final two minutes of the period, Dakota Bohn was able to deliver the eventual game-winning goal. After 40, the Black Bears led 4-3, erasing their two-goal deficit.

In the final period, only one goal was scored. Dan Stone sealed the deal for Binghamton, cashing in the empty-net goal. Binghamton's penalty kill managed to go 6-6 and was the difference maker in the Friday night bout. Binghamton wins 5-3 on the road.

