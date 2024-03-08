Rockers Beat Wolves 4-2 to Inch Closer to Playoff Spot

Fraser, MI - The Watertown Wolves and the Motor City Rockers met for the first time this season at Big Boy Arena with the Rockers walking away with a 4-2 win.

The Rockers took a 1-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first period when Jameson Milam chipped the puck into the neutral zone to Declan Conway. Conway then carried the puck into the offensive zone and stopped to fire the puck at the top of the point. After he fired it, TJ Sneath tipped it in for a 1-0 lead for his 12th of the season.

Sneath is on a five-game point streak.

Motor City really took advantage of quality chances in the second period to pull away from the Wolves.

23-seconds into the middle frame the Rockers Forward Nick Gullo created a rush into the offensive end. As he crossed the point, he offered a drop pass to Lane King who then dropped the puck to Josh Colten. Colten then worked his way into the slot and fired in his 11th goal of the season, which leads all defensemen.

The Wolves pulled back within one while killing the first penalty of the game.

Michael Mercurio created a turnover at the blue line and created a breakaway and scoring opportunity that was initially saved by Ricky Gonzalez. But the puck was still loose and Tate Leeson, Watertown's leading scorer, put in the rebound to cut into the lead 2-1.

Two minutes later the Rockers were back on the power play and converted with the man advantage when Pavel Svintsov fed the puck from the corner to the slot to Danny Vanderwiel who fired the puck through the five-hole for a 3-1 lead.

It was his first goal since coming back from Injury Reserve on Feb. 16th.

The Rockers extended its lead with 4:23 left in the middle frame when Conway played the end line in an aggressive forecheck. As the Wolves defenders tried to get a breakout going and pass the puck behind the net, Conway intercepted the pass and snuck the puck to the far side post for a 4-1 lead.

Watertown chipped back with the lone goal in the third period that was scored immediately into the period when Mercurio again created a rush for the Wolves. Gonzalez stopped the initial shot and Gehrig Lindberg put in the rebound for a 4-2 game.

The Rockers and Wolves play for one final time this season on Saturday at 6:05pm at Big Boy Arena.

