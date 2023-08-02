Ullola Fans Career-High 11; Tourists Lose by One

GREENSBORO - The Asheville Tourists dropped another close game to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday afternoon when they fell by a final score of 4-3. The Tourists had the bases loaded in the top of the ninth with two outs and appeared to have drawn a game-tying walk. The pitch in question was ruled a strike and the next pitch ended the game.

Miguel Ullola was Asheville's starting pitcher and the right-hander put together a tremendous outing. Ullola went 4.2 innings, scattered four hits, walked one, and struck out a career-high 11. Greensboro managed to take a 1-0 lead early off Ullola but Asheville's offense rallied for three runs in the fourth.

Jacob Melton, Zach Cole, and Ryan Wrobleski strung together consecutive hits while Rolando Espinosa added an RBI double later in the inning. The Tourists' 3-1 lead lasted for a few innings. Greensboro hit a solo Home Run in the fifth and clubbed a two-run double in the sixth to go in front 4-3. Asheville's offense was held to two hits over the final six innings.

Asheville has now dropped back-to-back games against Greensboro to start this week's series by a total of three runs. When the Grasshoppers played at McCormick Field in May, the Tourists won all six games by two runs or less.

