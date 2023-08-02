Rincones Homers, BlueClaws Fall 5-3 to Brooklyn

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jordany Ventura gave up two runs over 7.1 innings and Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon, snapping Jersey Shore's six-game win streak.

The BlueClaws (16-16/51-46) fell back to five games behind first place Brooklyn (21-11/49-48).

Venutra (2-0) struck out nine over his 7.1 innings, the longest outing by a BlueClaws opposing pitcher this year.

Both pitchers, Gunner Mayer for Jersey Shore and Jordany Ventura for Brooklyn, were sharp early and the game was scoreless into the fourth. Brooklyn broke through there.

With two outs and nobody on, D'Andre Smith walked. After a Stanley Consuegra single, Jacob Reimer opened the scoring with an RBI double. Chase Estep then added a two-run single for a 3-0 Cyclones lead.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the fifth on a two run single by Erick Brito to cut the lead to 3-2. Brooklyn wasted no time in pushing the lead back out, as Jacob Reimer hit a two-run home run off Rodolfo Sanchez in the top of the sixth. Reimer's home run was his first with Brooklyn and came in just his second game with the Cyclones.

Mayer came out after five innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. homered down the left field line in the ninth inning to cut the lead to 5-3, but that would be the final score. Joey Lancellotti, who gave up the home run, eanred his second save.

Brito had two of the three hits in the loss for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for the BlueClaws.

