Reimer, Ventura Vex BlueClaws in 5-3 Cyclones Win

August 2, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 3B Jacob Reimer picked up his first two Cyclone hits - a double and a home run - and three RBI, while RHP Jordany Ventura set career-highs in innings pitched (7.1) and strikeouts (9), as the Brooklyn Cyclones cracked the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-3, on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Ventura (2-0) was marvelous, earning his second-straight victory. The 23-year-old retired the first 12 batters he faced to start the contest and allowed just two runs on two hits - both singles by SS Erick Brito. Ventura whiffed a career-best nine over a career-long 7.1 innings, hurling a season-high 92 pitches and 63 strikes.

With both sides hitless through three innings, Brooklyn (21-11, 49-48) sparked a two-out rally in the top of the fourth.

2B D'Andre Smith coaxed a walk and RF Stanley Consuegra followed with a single. On the second pitch he saw, Reimer blasted a drive over the left fielder's head and off the warning track for a ground-rule double. Smith scored, while Consuegra was forced to hold at third. Reimer was credited with his first base hit and RBI with Brooklyn, providing a 1-0 lead.

After working the count full, 1B Chase Estep followed with a rising line drive past the shortstop's outstretched mitt. Consuegra and Reimer scampered home, while Estep took second on a fielding error, stretching the 'Clones cushion to 3-0.

Ventura finally permitted a baserunner in the bottom of the fifth. The 23-year-old struck out a pair but loaded the bags on walks to 1B Rixon Wingrove and C Arturo De Freitas and a hit-by-pitch of RF Leandro Pineda. Brito slapped a two-run single past the diving glove of the third baseman to pull the 'Claws within one, 3-2.

The lead was sliced to one briefly before Brooklyn regained a three-run edge.

CF Alex Ramírez roped a double to left center to lead off the top of the sixth and scooted to third on a fly ball to center. With two out, Reimer blasted a 1-1 offering beyond the fence in left-center field for a two-run home run. The 19-year-old's first South Atlantic League blast - and eighth overall - placed the Cyclones in front, 5-2.

Ventura retired eight straight after the Brito knock before RHP Joey Lancellotti entered after the infielder's second hit with one out in the eighth. The former North Carolina Tar Heel permitted a one-out solo home run to left by LF Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the ninth but registered the final five outs of the contest to collect his first SAL save.

RHP Gunner Mayer (1-6) was taxed for three runs on four hits over five innings, taking his sixth defeat for Jersey Shore.

Brooklyn will try and make it back-to-back victories on Thursday night. RHP Jawilme Ramírez (NR) is projected to take the hill for his Cyclones debut. RHP Mitch Neunborn (1-1, 2.55 ERA) is slated to make the start for the BlueClaws. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

