Grasshoppers Take Down Tourists, 4-3 in Wednesday Day Game

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took down the Asheville Tourists, 4-3 on Wednesday, August 2. The Grasshoppers improved to 14-17 on the season while the Tourists fell to 14-18 as both teams tallied six hits.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Nick Cimillo as he went 1-3 with a double and two RBI. Maikol Escotto tallied a home run for Greensboro while Shawn Ross and Tres Gonzalez each recorded a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Joshua Loeschorn as he tallied four strikeouts on three innings of work. Eddy Yean recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 2-3 on the season. Jack Carey recorded his seventh hold of the season while Yunior Thibo tallied his first save.

Joey Mancini took the loss for the tourists and fell to 1-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back at home against the Tourists tomorrow, Thursday, August 3 at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for Thirsty Thursday at the Hoppers game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

