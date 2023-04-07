Tyler Gjurich Breaks All-Time Goal Record in 11-1 Win

BINGHAMTON- Tyler Gjurich led the way for the Black Bears on Friday night, setting milestones and breaking records in their 11-1 defeat of the Delaware Thunder.

Binghamton came out swinging on Friday night, scoring on their first two power plays. Austin Thompson deflected a shot from Jake Schultz at the 3:13 mark. That would be followed up by a Mac Lewis tap-in on the back door, pushing the Black Bears lead up to 2-0 at the halfway mark. The Black Bears added one more, as Chad Lopez whacked at a loose puck on the doorstep, extending the lead to 3-0. Talor Joseph continued to impress, as he made a key breakaway save on a chance for Delaware, sending the Black Bears to the room up 3-0.

The onslaught continued in the second. After 7 minutes of no-scoring, Tyler Gjurich restarted it in the middle frame by beating the goaltender to the short-side for his 29th of the season. With that goal, Gjurich tied the all-time FPHL goal record at 296. Connor Smith and Lopez would add two more goals, but the final of the period game with no time left on the clock. Jestin Somero beat the clock and the goalie as time expired on his 4th goal of the season. Binghamton converted the extra point, leading 7-0 after two periods.

On Hall of Fame night, Tyler Gjurich etched his name in history scoring his 297th goal in the FPHL, becoming the all-time goals leader. The Black Bears cleared the bench to celebrate. However, Binghamton was not done yet. After the record-breaking goal, the Black Bears added two more. Lopez completed his hat trick and Kirkby was able to grab a goal for himself as well.

Binghamton put 76 shots on goal, defeating the Thunder 11-1 on Hall of Fame Night, celebrating 50 years of Binghamton Hockey.

