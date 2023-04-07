River Dragons Prevail in Shootout Over Thunderbirds
April 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons never led the game in regulation time but ended up winning in a shootout over the Carolina Thunderbirds 3-2 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Despite outshooting the Thunderbirds 51-27, the River Dragons could only manage two goals in regulation. Thomas Aldworth tied the game 1-1 at 8:40 in the second period, putting a puck towards the goal that appeared to deflect off a Carolina defender and past Boris Babik for his 17th goal of the season.
Then after falling behind early in the third period, Columbus responded just 1:39 later when Alex Storjohann netted his 26th of the season, deflecting a cross-ice pass from Lane King past the right pad of Babik at 7:40 to make it 2-2.
No scoring in overtime led to the shootout, where Jacob Kelly was the lone goal scorer for Columbus, and Breandan Colgan (25 saves) stopped all three shooters faced to preserve the victory.
The same two teams go right back at it tomorrow night at the Civic Center at 7:30 pm on Chatt-a-Hoots jersey crossover night. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
