Sea Wolves Score Five in Second Period to Beat Rockers

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves rode a hat trick from Jake Raleigh and two goals from Yianni Liarakos on Friday night to open the weekend with a 6-2 victory over the Motor City Rockers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Raleigh got the crowd of 3,284 making noise early with a goal 3:27 into the game for the Sea Wolves. Motor City bounced back with a pair of strikes between Derek Makimaa and Tim Perks for a 2-1 Rockers advantage.

The Sea Wolves turned everything upside down in period two with a flurry of five goals. That included two from Raleigh, a pair from Liarakos and one courtesy of Jackson Bond. Yaroslav Yevdokimov entered the second intermission with six assists.

Along with Yevdokimov's outstanding numbers, Raleigh recorded five points and Liarakos owned four of his own.

No scoring occurred in the final twenty minutes as the Sea Wolves claimed their third straight win in their season series against the Rockers.

Both teams saw goaltender changes, as Motor City split time between starter Ricardo Gonzalez and Blake Scott. The Sea Wolves began the game with Joe Sheppard between the pipes before Blake Weyrick took his place midway through the second period.

Shots on goal were controlled by the Sea Wolves throughout the evening as the game ended with a count of 42-25.

The Sea Wolves will play their final home game of the 2022-23 season tomorrow, April 8 with another 7:05 start against the Rockers inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

