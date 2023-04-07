Danbury Hat Tricks Host Elmira Mammoth at 7:30 PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks open their final home series of the regular season on Friday night against the Elmira Mammoth at 7:30 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks (40-7-5) have secured first place in the FPHL's Empire Division and lead the Columbus River Dragons by three points for the top spot in the league overall. The Mammoth (14-31-6) are a likely playoff opponent in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, which will begin on April 21st.

Danbury traveled to Elmira last Saturday and won 6-2 to become the first team in the FPHL to hit 40 wins. Michael Marchesan recorded a three-point game with two goals and an assist. Daniel McKitrick also notched two goals while 2022-23 Co-Goaltender of the Year Brian Wilson stopped 18 of 20 shots between the pipes.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

