Former Mustang Joins Mammoth

April 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Mammoth News Release







Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth have signed Steven Ford, Ford most recently played for the Morrisville State Mustangs in the SUNYAC. In his tenure for the green and white Ford appeared in 27 games and potted 2 goals with 4 assists. The 5'10" forward/defenseman comes by way of Richardson, Texas.

Ford will join the team in Danbury this weekend as the Mammoth face off against the league leading Danbury Hat Tricks for the final time in the regular season. The Mammoth will then travel back home for a matchup on Wednesday with the Watertown Wolves at 7:35 PM. It will be teacher appreciation night at First Arena. Teachers will receive two free tickets to the game with proof of school I.D.

To close out the regular season Elmira will play at Home on April 14th for Cancer Awareness Night, they will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off on the DASH app. The regular season will close out in Binghamton against the Black Bears. Come out and support the Mammoth in their last 5 games of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.