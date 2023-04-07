Schultz and Fitzgerald Honored in FPHL Season Awards.

BINGHAMTON - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced on Thursday the annual end-of-season awards. Among them were two Black Bears' defensemen, Jake Schultz and Colan Fitzgerald.

The captain of the Black Bears, Jake Schultz, was named one of two Defenseman of the Year. At the time of the announcement, Schultz had a career season, surpassing his best personal stats, with 12 goals and 20 assists this year with Binghamton. Schultz' play this season has earned him two call-ups to the ECHL's Worcester Railers, affiliate of the New York Islanders.

"Jake is a player that belongs at the higher levels and chooses to be here for his family, teammates, and fans. He's the most rounded defensemen in the league. He can score, fight, and shut down top players. I couldn't be prouder of Jake as my captain and it's a well-deserved honor." -Interim Head Coach, Brant Sherwood

The Black Bears have now produced two Defenseman of the Year in their first two seasons as a franchise. Schultz joins Kyle Powell, who achieved the same honor in the 2021-22 season.

Defenseman, Colan Fitzgerald, was named to the 2022-23 Young Stars Squad. Fitzgerald was a returning member of the Black Bears blue line crew this season. Fitzgerald has played in 31 games this year for Binghamton, after joining the team late and sustaining multiple injuries. The 24-year-old has surpassed his totals from last season in points, now with 22.

"Colan is one of the best skaters in the league and pushes the pace of our squad. Additionally, he's creative and defensively sound. We're very lucky to have a young star like Colan. He has a very bright future ahead of him." -Sherwood.

The Black Bears organization would like to extend congratulations to both Jake Schultz and Colan Fitzgerald for their achievements this season.

