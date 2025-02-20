Ty Smith Named to Chiefs Legends in 40th Anniversary Celebration

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will be announcing five new players throughout the week that will be inducted into the list of Chiefs Legends. The week will culminate on Friday, February 21 with a press conference at Spokane Arena at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs will also host a pre-game ceremony when they take on the Tri-City Americans on Avista "Way to Save" 40th Anniversary Poster Giveaway Friday.

The fourth player inducted into the Chiefs Legends will be defenseman Ty Smith.

Tuesday, February 18 - Brad Ference - D - (1996-99)

Wednesday, February 19 - Kailer Yamamoto - F - (2014-18)

Wednesday, February 19 - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - F - (2015-19)

TY SMITH (2016-20)

Put simply, Ty Smith is the most decorated Spokane Chief of all-time. The first-overall selection in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft was a two-time winner of the WHL's Bill Hunter Trophy as Defenseman of the Year (2019, 2020), the CHL Defenseman of the Year (2019), the Daryl K. Seaman WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (2018), and a three-time first team Western Conference All-Star (2018, 2019, 2020).

As a Chief, he won the following honors: Player of the Year once, John "Hitman" Hern Defenseman three times, Scholastic Player twice, Ken Rabel Most Sportsmanlike Player twice, and Rookie of the Year.

Smith's 190 assists are fourth in franchise history, second-most for defensemen, and 19th in scoring, also second amongst blueliners with 235 points. His .98 points per game are third for all Spokane Chiefs defensemen who have played more than 100 games.

He holds two of the four top single-season assist totals as a defenseman in franchise history with 62 in 2019 and 59 in 2018.

He recorded games of seven points (2-5-7 on February 23, 2018) and eight points (3-5-8 on February 28, 2020 - franchise record for defensemen). His hat trick that night is one of five by Chiefs blueliners in their 40-year history.

Smith is a two-year captain and one of four Chiefs to have represented Canada at the World Junior tournament twice, winning gold at the 2020 event. He also represented his country at the 2017 World Hockey Challenge and at the 2018 Ivan Hlinka tournament.

The Lloydminster, Alberta native was selected 17th-overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. Smith was named to the 2021 NHL All-Rookie team and is currently in his fifth professional season in the Carolina Hurricanes system.

Season GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

2015-16 2 0 2 2 0 - - - - -

2016-17 66 5 27 32 22 - - - - -

2017-18 69 14 59 73 30 7 2 5 7 2

2018-19 57 7 62 69 33 15 1 8 9 6

2019-20 46 19 40 59 42 - - - - -

- 240 45 190 235 127 22 3 13 16 8

