Game Day Hub: February 21 at Everett

February 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks travel north to Everett for a U.S. Division match-up with the Silvertips, before returning home to celebrate Art Night with a clash against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks battled with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday afternoon in an intense game and earned a 4-3 victory behind goals from Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair (2), and Diego Buttazzoni. The teams were knotted at two apiece after the first 40 minutes thanks to Weiermair for powering home two goals just over ten minutes in the second period. The lone goal of the third frame came in favor of the Hawks, as Buttazzoni exited the penalty box and picked up a center-ice feed from defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, before roofing his breakaway shot for the game winner. The Hawks' defense was led by goaltender Ondrej Štêbeták as he stopped 36 of 39 shots faced on the day.

Milestone Match

Winterhawks alternate captain Ryder Thompson looks to play in his 250th career game in the Western Hockey League. The Russell, Manitoba native was drafted by Portland in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft and has been a tremendous leader in his time in Portland, winning the Winterhawk Award for the 2023-2024 season, which embodies character, leadership, heart and soul. Thompson has scored 12 goals and registered 66 assists for a total of 78 points. On Feb. 7, Thompson announced his commitment to Miami University (Ohio) where he plans to study business and continue his playing career. With this milestone, he will become the 11th Winterhawks' defenceman all-time to achieve 250 career games.

Winterhawks center Kyle McDonough looks to play in his 100th career game in the Dub. McDonough was selected in the second round of the WHL Prospects Draft, and since then he has tallied 18 goals, his first being against Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2022, and 21 helpers for a total of 39 points. McDonough is key part of the Hawks' penalty kill, where he has netted a team-leading three shorthanded goals on the season.

Weiermair Point Production

Nineteen-year-old winger Alex Weiermair has been a game changer since his arrival in Portland in early December. Since joining the team, Weiermair has produced 31 points (15G, 16A) in 27 games played and he sits fifth on the team in points entering the weekend. The Los Angeles, California native was originally drafted by Portland 16th overall in the U.S. Priority Draft and remained on the teams' protected list after electing to play NCAA hockey at the University of Denver, where he was crowned a national champion during the 2023-2024 season as a freshman. Weiermair has been on track for 1.15 points per game and leads the team in game winning goals with six during his campaign with the Hawks.

Scouting the Silvertips

The Everett Silvertips enter tonight's contest with a 39-10-4-3 record and are coming off a 3-2 victory against Victoria on Saturday night where defenceman Eric Jamieson netted all three goals in the team's win. The Silvertips currently sit in 1st place in the Western Conference and 1st place in the entire Western Hockey league with 85 points, which is currently seven points ahead of second place Medicine Hat Tigers with a game in hand.

Offensively, Everett can rely on a handful of players to produce points, with forward Carter Bear's 77 points (38G, 39A) spearheading the stat sheet in 49 games played this season. Twenty-year-old center Tyler MacKenzie is also a point producer for his team as he has 68 points, 40 of which are helpers. MacKenzie has tallied a goal in every meeting with the Winterhawks this season.

Everett acquired goaltender Jesse Sanche from Kamloops at the start of the season and he's been outstanding in net for the 'Tips. In 31 games played, Sanche has recorded a 2.70 GAA and a .901 SAV%. He stopped 27 of 30 shots faced in an Everett victory here in Portland on Dec. 31. The Silvertips special teams are a bit unpredictable, as their power play unit sits 12th in the WHL at 24.3%, while the penalty kill sits 9th at 78.6%, just one place above the Hawks.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Everett Silvertips face off today for the sixth of eight regular-season matchups. Everett has a 4-1 advantage over Portland this season. It's been a while since the two teams last met, with the most recent meeting being New Year's Eve in Portland. Portland beat Everett on home ice on Dec. 11 behind two Kyle Chyzowski goals and a 48-save performance from goaltender Marek Schlenker.

