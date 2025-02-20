Adam Beckman Named to Chiefs Legends in 40th Anniversary Celebration

February 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will be announcing five new players throughout the week that will be inducted into the list of Chiefs Legends. The week will culminate on Friday, February 21 with a press conference at Spokane Arena at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs will also host a pre-game ceremony when they take on the Tri-City Americans on Avista "Way to Save" 40th Anniversary Poster Giveaway Friday.

The fifth player inducted into the Chiefs Legends will be forward Adam Beckman.

Tuesday, February 18 - Brad Ference - D - (1996-99)

Wednesday, February 19 - Kailer Yamamoto - F - (2014-18)

Wednesday, February 19 - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - F - (2015-19)

Thursday, February 20 - Ty Smith - D - (2016-20)

ADAM BECKMAN (2017-21)

Adam Beckman's three short years still put him in elite company of Chiefs history. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native's 1.28 points per game are the most for any player to wear a Spokane sweater since 1994, and 10th all-time in franchise history. He recorded 97 goals and 99 assists for a total of 196 points in 153 games.

Beckman is the only Chief to ever lead the team in goals scored for three consecutive seasons (2019, 2020, 2021) and is one of seven Chiefs to lead the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons.

He finished second in the WHL for rookie scorers in 2018-19 with 32 goals and 62 points and was named the Chiefs' Rookie of the Year. The following season he earned the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the league MVP, joining Ray Whitney (1990-91) as the only other Chief to win the award.

That season, he became just the third Chief to lead the league in scoring (Whitney in 1990-91, Mitch Holmberg in 2013-14) with his 48 goals and 107 points - nine more points than second place. In the COVID-shortened season, he was named a WHL first team All-Star and his 107 points are 13th-highest in the Chiefs' 40-year history.

Beckman's exploits include games with back-to-back hat tricks and he owns the franchise record with goals in 10-straight games (2019-20). In total, he scored 16 goals between December 7, 2019 and January 3, 2020. He added eight more games with points for a career-high 18-game point streak.

In 2020-21, the year the Chiefs played just 21 games due to COVID, Beckman was named the Chiefs' Co-Player of the Year with Eli Zummack after scoring 17 goals and 27 points. His final two seasons were cut short due to the pandemic, including missing post-season opportunities each season.

Season GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

2017-18 1 0 0 0 0 - - - - -

2018-19 68 32 30 62 16 15 8 4 12 2

2019-20 63 48 59 107 18 - - - - -

2020-21 21 17 10 27 8 - - - - -

153 97 99 196 42 15 8 4 12 2

