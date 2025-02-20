Preview: Americans at Chiefs - February 21, 2025

February 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit through two periods to beat the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in a shootout on Monday. Max Curran and Savin Virk scored in the third period while Lukas Matecha made 42 saves during the game, and denied all three shootout attempts, to seal the come-from-behind win. Virk's goal came with 55 seconds left in regulation.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the sixth of 10 meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. The season series is tied at three with both teams holding a 2-1 record on home ice. The two teams meet again tomorrow night at the Toyota Center before the season series ends with games March 15 (at SPO) and March 22 (at TC).

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Sloan (24-36-60) Andrew Cristall (39-64-103)

Max Curran (18-41-59) Berkly Catton (31-59-90)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Shea Van Olm (44-36-80)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.4% (31-for-189) Power Play - 29.6% (63-for-213)

Penalty Kill - 78.4% (160-for-204) Penalty Kill - 80.7% (172-for-213)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Television: SWX

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.