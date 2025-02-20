Blades Unveil Logo for First Nations Night Sponsored by Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to unveil the logo for First Nations Night on Sunday, March 16 against the Regina Pats presented by Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation.

Designed by Chris Chipak, the unique variation of the Blades pac-man logo boasts several features showcasing the rich heritage and history of First Nations peoples in Canada. Each aspect of the logo has a meaning and purpose:

The Blades will wear custom-themed jerseys on the day of the game with Chipak's logo front and centre. The special First Nations Night jerseys will be auctioned off around the game. All proceeds will go to Operation Santa.

This night is an opportunity for us to not only celebrate First Nations culture but also recognize the contributions of First Nations peoples to our community and the game of hockey. We encourage fans to join us for a special evening of celebration.

