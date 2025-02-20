Oil Kings Recall Williams, Re-Assign Stroeder and Snell

February 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced roster moves today ahead of the weekend home and home with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

2008-born forward Matt Williams has been recalled from the Leduc Oil Kings U18 AAA club, while 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder has been re-assigned to the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA club and 2008-born goalie Parker Snell has been re-assigned to OHA Edmonton U18 Prep.

Williams, originally a fourth-round pick, 79th overall by the Oil Kings in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft has played in 36 games this season for the Leduc Oil Kings U18 AAA club. He's scored 14 goals and added 18 assists for 32 points, ranking third on Leduc in all three categories.

Stroeder played in four games with the Oil Kings on this call-up and has played in 10 this season, earning six points overall.

Snell played his lone game with the Oil Kings back on November 30, earning a 29-save shutout.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday visiting Medicine Hat.

The Oil Kings are back at home on February 23 when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers for Ghostbusters Night at 6 p.m.! The Alberta Ghostbusters will be in attendance

