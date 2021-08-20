Two-Out Magic Leads Albuquerque to Series-Opening Triumph

August 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 10 (42-48), Aviators 6 (46-45) - Las Vegas Ballpark | Summerlin, NV

AT THE DISH: Ryan Vilade led the way by going 2-for-4 with his sixth long ball of the season and four runs scored ... Joshua Fuentes finished 3-for-4 ... Colton Welker had an RBI triple in the fifth before delivering a two-run double in the seventh ... Greg Bird launched a two-run homer in the fourth ... Brian Serven capped a five-run fourth inning with a run-scoring single ... Wynton Bernard single-handedly brought home a run in the ninth when he walked, stole second base and scored on a 1-3 groundout by LJ Hatch as he was running on the pitch ... The Isotopes plated seven of their ten runs with two outs in an inning.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Frank Duncan allowed four hits and five runs in 4.2 innings while walking four and fanning six ... Julian Fernández struck out three batters in 1.2 hitless frames of relief to earn the victory ... Zac Rosscup and Justin Lawrence each twirled a scoreless inning to close the game.

TOPES TIDBITS: This snapped an eight-game losing streak in road series openers for the Isotopes ... The last time they had won in this situation was exactly two years ago to the day at Sacramento ... Albuquerque has still not lost three consecutive games since June 22-25 ... Fernández has not allowed an earned run in his first ten Triple-A appearances, spanning 11 innings ... Fuentes recorded three hits in a game for the first time since May 16 vs. Cincinnati.

ON DECK: Albuquerque will look to take a 2-0 series lead Friday night when right-hander José Mujica (2-7, 7.65) toes the rubber against the Aviators. The hosts will send RHP Daulton Jefferies (5-1, 4.56) to the hill. First pitch from Summerlin is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

