Aces Notes

Dog Eat Dog:

- The Reno Aces moved to 8-1-6 after downing the El Paso Chihuahuas, 10-7, on Tuesday evening, taking four of six games from the San Diego Padres' affiliate.

- Five Aces tied the team lead with seven hits against El Paso. Juniel Querecuto drove in a club-high eight RBIs while Seth Beer knocked in seven.

- Jake McCarthy paced the Aces with eight runs scored and four stolen bases in his six starts. The Aces' outfielder also tied four other players with six triples to sit atop the Triple-A leaderboard.

- Edgar Arredondo worked a combined five innings in two starts, surrendering just one hit and a walk to go with a trio of strikeouts.

- Along with Arredondo, seven other pitchers tossed scoreless outings against the Chihuahuas, combing to allow six hits in 19.0 innings of work.

Card Sharks:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .405/.475/.694 slash line while going 49-for-121 at the dish in 34 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 12 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .396/.444/.813 with four doubles, five home runs, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his 12 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .392/.467/.647 with 20 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 12 tallies and nine RBIs. Vargasis just 15 base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau.

- Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 20-for-50 (.400) at the dish with four home runs, 13 RBIs and eight runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman leads in run scored (63) and doubles (27) while ranking second in extra-base hits (42).

- Jake McCarthy has been a staple in the Aces' lineup over the last 10 games, slashing.293/.326/.561 with two homers, a pair of triples, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Beat the Clock:

- Salt Lake comes into the series riding a four-game winning streak, having downed Sacramento by a combined score of 30-20. The Bees also suffered a four-game losing streak prior to his recent stretch of success.

- The host squad has the worst run differential in the division, being outscored, 566-523.

- Jo Adell has been the Salt Lake's top run producer this season, driving in a Triple-A West-leading 69 RBIs and 44 extra-base hits while ranking third in runs scored with 57.

- The Bees' offense holds third place in Minor League Baseball with a .281 batting average and a .492 slugging percentage while ranking inside the top-five with 872 hits (4th), 142 home runs (t-5th).

- Through 89 games this season, Salt Lake's pitching leads Triple-A West with five shutouts while being one of three teams to toss a complete game this season. The Bees have surrendered the third-most hits in the league with 922 while tying the league-low with 14 saves.

- Brian Johnson will make his first career start against the Aces. Since July 12, the left-hander has factored in each of his last six starts, going 2-4 with a 6.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of action.

- Luis Frias will make his Triple-A debut against Salt Lake on Thursday. With Double-A Amarillo, the right-hander held a 5-6 mark with a 5.26 ERA and 91 punchouts in 78.2 frames of work. Frias joined Matt Tabor on Aug. 1 against San Antonio as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter with Amarillo this season

The Price is Right:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .291 batting average and 639 runs scored while leading Triple-A with 925 hits through 90 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada is one of only five teams to reach the 600-run mark. The Aces eclipsed 900 hits in Sunday's contest, becoming the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also out-hitting the Cleveland Indians (911), New York Mets (898), Texas Rangers (881) and Seattle Mariners (873) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of three teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 232 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .313 batting average, 324 hits, 51 home runs, 58 doubles and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 232 tallies and .312 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 18 more runs than Carolina with 214 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .282 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in third in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 63 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .311 batting average, sitting ahead of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a .308 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

