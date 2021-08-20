Alex Bregman Homers in Skeeters Victory

August 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters blasted five home runs, including a solo home run from Alex Bregman, in a 12-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Bregman, who began a rehab assignment with the Skeeters on Friday, went 2-for-4 with the home run and four RBIs. He led the game off with a single, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second and delivered a solo homer to left field in the third.

Ronnie Dawson, Robel Garcia, Colton Shaver and Michael Papierski also homered in the victory. The five home runs are the most in a game for the Skeeters since hitting a franchise-record seven on June 20 in El Paso.

Dawson finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to eight games and has driven in eight runs through the first two games of the series.

The Skeeters jumped out an 8-2 lead through five innings before the Dodgers struck for four in the top of the sixth. Dawson provided a solo shot, his fourth home run of the season, in the bottom half of the sixth.

Shaver hit his ninth home run of the year in the seventh and Garcia, who was assigned to the Skeeters from the Astros Taxi Squad prior to Friday's game, hit his third home run with the Skeeters this year in the eighth.

Hunter Brown started the game and struck out seven batters through 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, to move to 3-0 since joining the Skeeters.

Kit Scheetz tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and Bryan Abreu fired a scoreless ninth to finish out the game.

The Skeeters and Oklahoma City meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Triple A West July Pitcher of the Month JP France is set to face left-hander Vidal Nuno.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.