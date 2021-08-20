Estrada, Vosler homer in extra innings defeat

West Sacramento, Calif. - Despite striking out a season-high 20 batters, the Sacramento River Cats (38-52) struggled with walks, falling to the Tacoma Rainiers (52-39) in a roller coaster extra innings defeat.

Walks proved to be the River Cats' downfall. Five of the eight free passes would go on to score, and two of the deciding runs in the 12th were scored on back-to-back bases loaded walks.

The game was sent to extras thanks to a ninth-inning rally by Sacramento. Down 5-2 in the ninth, the River Cats came roaring back. Third baseman Jason Vosler started the rally with a solo home run to right field off lefty Daniel Zamora, followed by a walk, two infield singles, a double play, and a game-tying bloop single from first baseman Jason Krizan.

Tacoma right-hander Ryan Weber was perfect through 4.1 innings, finishing the day with seven strikeouts and two earned runs in 7.0 innings

Right fielder Heliot Ramos got things going in the fifth, when he singled to break up the no-hitter, stole second, took third on a throwing error by catcher Brian O'Keefe, and scored on left fielder Mike Tauchman's RBI single.

One inning later, second baseman Thairo Estrada launched a towering home run onto the left field clubhouse to tie the game at two.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (0-2, 11.57) looks to end the River Cats' five-game skid with his first victory for Sacramento. He'll take on a Tacoma TBD at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live on online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Ramos' fifth-inning run broke a 17-inning scoreless streak for Sacramento. Estrada's big fly broke the River Cats' 30-inning home run drought, with the last coming in back-to-back fashion from Ramos and Tauchman in the first inning on Aug. 14.

Lefty Sammy Long was solid despite surrendering his first two Triple-A runs. The lefty struck out four in 5.0 innings while allowing one hit and two runs (both coming on first baseman Jose Marmolejos' second-inning home run).

