Chihuahuas Keep Round Rock off Balance, Break through Late

August 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five times after the seventh inning Friday night and beat the Round Rock Express 6-1. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Jesse Scholtens made his first appearance since July 18 and pitched three hitless shutout innings, striking out seven. El Paso pitching struck out 17 Express batters Friday to match their season high, which is one short of the team record for strikeouts in a game.

Jose Azocar went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and moved his hitting streak to nine games. Azocar has a .371 batting average through his first 10 Triple-A games. Neither side had a runner reach third base in the first five innings of Friday's game.

Team Records: El Paso (38-52), Round Rock (42-49)

Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-4, 9.11) vs. Round Rock RHP Glenn Otto (1-1, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

