Skeeters to Honor Former Manager Gary Gaetti on Saturday

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters will honor their first manager in franchise history, Gary Gaetti, with a pregame ceremony prior to their game at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The pre-game ceremony, taking place on the field, will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Gary Gaetti bobblehead, commemorating the Skeeters' 2016 Atlantic League Championship.

Gaetti managed the Skeeters' first seven seasons as an independent club (2012-17). He led the team to a 448-391 record during his tenure and was named Atlantic League Manager of the Year in 2013 and '14. He led the Skeeters to the postseason on four occasions.

As a player, Gaetti had a 20-year Major League career. He was selected to two All-Star Games and won four Gold Gloves. He was also voted the MVP of the 1987 American League Championship Series, helping lead the Minnesota Twins to a World Series title.

