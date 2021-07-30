Two Ninth-Inning Homers Not Enough, Aces Fall 7-4 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces hit three home runs, including two in the ninth inning, but fell to the Sacramento River Cats tonight 7-4. First baseman Seth Beer hit a pair of homers, the first time he's hit multiple this season.

Sacramento jumped out to the early lead, scoring in the first and second to take a 2-0 advantage.

Reno's first run of the game came in the fourth, when Seth Beer crushed his 10th homer of the season to make it a 2-1 game. With the home run, Beer has now notched double-digit long ball totals in each of his three seasons as a pro.

Sacramento countered back with two runs in the fifth, and three in the sixth to make it a 7-1 River Cats lead.

The Aces were able to pick up another run in the top of the eighth, after Jake McCarthy notched a two-out triple. Nick Heath followed with a single, driving in McCarthy and making it 7-2.

In the top of the ninth, Beer struck again with another solo shot to make it 7-3. The bomb marked the first time since 2019 that Beer hit multiple homers in the same game.

Then, with the Aces down to their final strike in the ninth, Juniel Querecuto joined the party and sent one over the right-field fence to make it 7-4.

The late rally came up short, with the 7-4 score holding.

The six-game series continues tomorrow, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. The game can be heard on KPLY 630 AM or RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

