Two Ninth-Inning Homers Not Enough, Aces Fall 7-4 in Sacramento
July 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Reno Aces hit three home runs, including two in the ninth inning, but fell to the Sacramento River Cats tonight 7-4. First baseman Seth Beer hit a pair of homers, the first time he's hit multiple this season.
Sacramento jumped out to the early lead, scoring in the first and second to take a 2-0 advantage.
Reno's first run of the game came in the fourth, when Seth Beer crushed his 10th homer of the season to make it a 2-1 game. With the home run, Beer has now notched double-digit long ball totals in each of his three seasons as a pro.
Sacramento countered back with two runs in the fifth, and three in the sixth to make it a 7-1 River Cats lead.
The Aces were able to pick up another run in the top of the eighth, after Jake McCarthy notched a two-out triple. Nick Heath followed with a single, driving in McCarthy and making it 7-2.
In the top of the ninth, Beer struck again with another solo shot to make it 7-3. The bomb marked the first time since 2019 that Beer hit multiple homers in the same game.
Then, with the Aces down to their final strike in the ninth, Juniel Querecuto joined the party and sent one over the right-field fence to make it 7-4.
The late rally came up short, with the 7-4 score holding.
The six-game series continues tomorrow, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. The game can be heard on KPLY 630 AM or RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021
- Two Ninth-Inning Homers Not Enough, Aces Fall 7-4 in Sacramento - Reno Aces
- Katoh Homers in Eighth to Help Chihuahuas Swat Skeeters - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Skeeters Fall to Chihuahuas 6-3 - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Dodgers Post 8-3 Victory in Game Two over the Express - Round Rock Express
- Trejo's Four Hits Pace Isotopes in 10-4 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Use Early Lead to Spring past Round Rock - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock RHPs Drew Anderson and Jharel Cotton Promoted to Texas - Round Rock Express
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 30, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Fall in Slugfest - Salt Lake Bees
- What Happens in VegasÃ¢ÂÂ¦(A Rainiers Win) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators' Roster Undergoes MakeoverÃÂ - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aviators' Offense Struggles in 4-1 Loss to Tacoma - Las Vegas Aviators
- Jake McCarthy's historic night leads Reno to 6-5 win - Reno Aces
- Bart, Krizan go yard in series-opening defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Motter's Two Home Runs, Six RBI Lead Isotopes in Slugfest Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Wild Pitch Sinks Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Skeeters Beat El Paso on Walk-Off Wild Pitch - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Round Rock Downs Oklahoma City 3-1 in Thursday's Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Pair of Hits Not Enough in Dodgers Loss - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.