Dodgers Post 8-3 Victory in Game Two over the Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (36-38) dropped game two to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (38-36) on Friday night at Dell Diamond in an 8-3 final. All three E-Train runs came via home runs in a game that saw 23 total strikeouts between the two pitching staffs.

Round Rock RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.76) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, during his 3.0-inning start that included three strikeouts. Dodgers starter RHP Vidal Nuño (3-0, 7.33) got the win after tossing 5.0 frames that saw three runs on four hits and five punchouts.

Oklahoma City plated the night's first run in the first inning as DH Sheldon Neuse reached on an Express error before moving to second following a Zach Reks walk then scoring on a second Round Rock fielding error.

The Dodgers increased their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third when Reks and 1B Matt Davidson hit a single and worked a walk, respectively, to place two runners on base with two out. LF Yoshi Tsutsugo drove Reks home and sent Davidson to third base on a double. A base hit from 3B Cristian Santana scored the remaining two runners.

RF Carl Chester scored the first Round Rock run, sending his hit 445 feet out to the left field berm for his seventh home run of the season. The Express trailed the Dodgers 4-1 heading into the fourth.

Round Rock trimmed Oklahoma City's lead to 4-3 in the fifth frame. After 2B Ryan Dorow knocked a one-out double, 3B Charles Leblanc launched a home run onto the home run porch to pull the Express within one.

Oklahoma City tallied a two-run homer of its own as Reks' blast also scored Neuse, who had drawn a leadoff walk, in the seventh as the Dodgers pulled ahead 6-3.

The visitors sealed their advantage in the eighth as they recorded two solo dingers for an 8-3 lead. Santana and CF Drew Avans added to their season home run totals during the inning and helped their team to the win.

Saturday will feature game three of the series between the Red Dirt Rumble foes. Express RHP Glenn Otto (--) is scheduled to start against Dodgers RHP Markus Solbach (0-5, 7.60). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 6:05 p.m. as the Express honors the Austin Black Senators and hosts Kydd Jones for a postgame concert.

