Skeeters Fall to Chihuahuas 6-3

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters managed to score three runs with just one hit Friday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas but were defeated 6-3 at Constellation Field.

Jose Siri collected the Skeeters lone hit of the night, a single in the fourth inning.

The Skeeters scored their three runs in the second inning. Garrett Stubbs drew a bases-loaded walk, Siri came around to score on a wild pitch and Alex De Goti drove in Michael Papierski on a ground out, giving the Skeeters a 3-1 lead.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman made the fourth appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Skeeters. Bregman, who led off and started at third base, went 0-for-4. Pedro Báez, also amidst a rehab assignment, tossed two innings and struck out four batters, while totaling 32 pitches. It was the first two-inning appearance thus far of his rehab assignment and the 32 pitches were the most he's thrown as well through four rehab games.

El Paso tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on an RBI single from Taylor Kohlwey. Gosuke Katoh gave the Chihuahuas the lead for good with a three-run homer in the eighth.

Josh James began the eighth inning and allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out two. James, who was making the seventh appearance of his rehab assignment, was handed the loss. Enoli Paredes came on in relief of James and surrendered the go-ahead home run.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas are set to play a straight doubleheader Saturday, with two seven-inning games, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Right-hander Peter Solomon is set to face right-hander Miguel Diaz in game one.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.