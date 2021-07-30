Bees Fall in Slugfest

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Thursday night, but the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for a 13-11 win in the opening game of a six game series. The Bees scored four in the first on an RBI double by Jo Adell, a two run single by Anthony Bemboom and a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood. Salt Lake would another run in the second on a run scoring single by Adell and three more in the third on two run homer by Gatewood and a solo shot by Preston Palmeiro.

Albuquerque would rally with two in the third, four unearned runs in the fourth and take the lead with six runs in the sixth. Jake Petricka (4-1) took the loss, as he allowed four runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning. Starting pitcher Thomas Pannone went five and one-third innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on eleven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The Bees banged out 15 hits and were led by Adell's three hits and three runs batted in and two hits and three RBI by Gatewood.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.