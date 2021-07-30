Round Rock RHPs Drew Anderson and Jharel Cotton Promoted to Texas

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced a trio of roster moves involving the Round Rock Express following Friday afternoon's trade deadline in Major League Baseball. Express RHP Drew Anderson and RHP Jharel Cotton both earned promotions to the Rangers while RHP Glenn Otto joins the Round Rock roster after being acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees.

Anderson has been one of Round Rock's most reliable starting pitchers on the year, posting a 4-5 record to go along with a 3.15 ERA (24 ER/68.2 IP) in 14 games, including 12 starts. The Reno, Nevada native heads to Arlington leading the Triple-A West League in ERA, strikeouts (85) and opponent batting average (.213). He also ranks among league leaders in innings pitched (4th, 68.2), winning percentage (10th, .444) and WHIP (3rd, 1.19).

The 27-year-old is the defending Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week after blanking the league's top offense in 6.0 strong innings of work against the Reno Aces on July 24. The righty allowed just three baserunners, on a double and two singles, while retiring 17 of the 20 hitters he faced, including six via strikeout, in the no-decision. Reno currently leads the Triple-A West in batting average, runs and RBI.

The effort came on the heels of Anderson's strongest start of the season, an 8.0-inning shutout of the Sacramento River Cats on July 18. The 27-year-old allowed just five hitters to reach base, via three singles and two walks, while striking out five in the dominating win.

Anderson has combined to go 37-32 in the minor leagues with a 3.47 ERA (214 ER/554.2 IP) across his 10-year professional career. He owns a lifetime .228 opponent batting average to go along with 502 career punchouts. His promotion to Texas marks his third club in The Show, having previously suited up for the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-2019) and Chicago White Sox (2020). Anderson is 0-2 with a 9.67 ERA (24 ER/22.1 IP) in 10 games, including a start, in his Major League career. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 21st round of the 2012 June Draft.

Cotton is returning to the highest level for the first time since 2017 after a dominant start to the 2021 campaign. The 29-year-old jumped out to a 4-0 record to accompany his 3.00 ERA (14 ER/42.0 IP) in 24 appearances, including a pair of starts. Cotton has racked up 57 punchouts to just 17 walks in 2021. He has also posted an impressive .205 opponent batting average and 1.17 WHIP against his Triple-A West League competition.

The St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native posted the longest scoreless innings streak in Minor League Baseball, and the third-longest streak in all of professional baseball, with 21.1 straight scoreless frames from June 15-July 23. During the dominant stretch that spanned 13 relief outings, Cotton allowed just eight hits and six walks while striking out 28. Opponents hit a lowly .118 against the righty as he compiled a 0.67 WHIP during the streak. Only Chicago Cubs LHP Andrew Chafin (24.1 innings) and Boston Red Sox RHP Josh Taylor (24.2 innings) have tossed longer shutout streaks in 2021.

Across his 10-year professional career, Cotton has amassed a 34-28 record with a 3.78 ERA (226 ER/538.0 IP) in the minor leagues. He owns 617 career strikeouts against just 163 walks. The righty made his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2016 before appearing in 24 games with the club in 2017. In total, Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA (87 ER/158.1 IP) in 29 games, all starts, with the Athletics. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the 2012 June Draft.

Otto was acquired by the Texas Rangers from the New York Yankees on July 29 as part of the trade that sent Rangers OF Joey Gallo and LHP Joely Rodríguez to New York and Yankees INF Josh Smith, INF Trevor Hauver and INF Ezequiel Duran to the Texas organization.

The righty opened the season with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, going 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA (23 ER/65.1 IP) in 11 games, including 10 starts. He tallied 103 strikeouts to just 14 walks while also holding his Double-A competition to a .197 batting average and a 0.92 WHIP. The Spring, Texas native was promoted to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on July 13, where he went 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA (5 ER/10.1 IP) in two starts before the trade.

Otto, who entered the 2021 season ranked as the Yankees 20th-best prospect by Baseball America and the club's #28 prospect by MLB.com, attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, where he was named to the 5A TAPPS All-State First Team during his senior year in 2014.

He then went on to pitch three seasons at Rice University, going 18-6 with a 2.61 ERA (50 ER/172.1 IP), 222 strikeouts and 87 walks in 82 total appearances, including four starts. Otto also recorded 17 saves during his collegiate career, a mark that is currently tied for the fourth-most on the Owls' all-time saves list. Following his time at Rice, Otto was selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2017 June Draft.

The Round Rock Express continue their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Luis Ortiz (1-1, 4.35) is scheduled to face Dodgers LHP Vidal Nuño (2-0, 7.85). First pitch in Round Rock is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.