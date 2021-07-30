Aces Notes

First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 7:05 p.m.

Take Me to the Pilot:

Jake McCarthy unleashed five hits and three stolen bases in last night's 6-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats, matching franchise records in both stats.

The Aces' outfielder became the eighth player since the club's beginnings to swipe three bags in a single game. For the 24th time in history, McCarthy smacked five hits in a game while also joining Drew Ellis and former teammate Matt Lipka to accomplish the feat this season.

Tyler Gilbert dominated Sacramento to pick up his fifth win of the year. The left-hander struck out a career-best and team season-high 10 batters while allowing just one run on three hits in six innings of action. The Aces moved to 12-2 on the season when their starter goes at least six frames.

Christian Lopes drilled a two-run shot in the seventh, rocking homers in back-to-back games for the first time since June 8-9, 2018, when he smacked three in two contests.

Henry Ramos faced his younger brother, Heliot, for the first time in his professional career in Thursday's contest, both recording two hits and driving in one run.

I'm Still Standing:

Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .397/.481/.574 slash line while going 27-for-68 at the dish in 19 games. Of his 27 base knocks, 21 have been singles to along with a trio of home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

McCarthy has been on a tear since the start of the Round Rock series on July 22. After game one against the Express, the outfielder was slashing .174/.273/.384. Since that game, McCarthy has been riding a six-game hit streak and bumping his slash line to .234/.317/.446. During his successful hitting stretch, the 24-year-old has put forth a 9-for-21 showing for a .429 batting average along with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters when in the lineup through July. Reno's catcher is slashing .333/.457/.491 with 19 hits, 12 RBIs and seven tallies in 19 appearances.

After a rough first month in Triple-A, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 10 runs on 28 hits and punching out 27 batters in 29 innings of work.

Kevin McCanna has been near-lights out since returning from the injured list on July 2, making five appearances, three of which were starts, and allowing just one run on six hits in 11.0 innings of work. The Aces' right-hander is also riding a nine-inning shutout streak, striking out 10 batters over that stretch.

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me:

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all 10 of his save opportunities and allowing just three earned run on seven hits for a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out 13 batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .179 against him.

With his 10th save of July, the Aces' closer set the franchise record for most game-ending shutdowns in a single month, surpassing Jake Barrett in 2014 with nine.

Aguilar tied Slivino Bracho (2016) and Jimmy Sherfy (2018) for fourth all-time with 15 saves.

The left-hander has yet to blow a save 2021, going 15-for-15 for most completed save opportunities to start a season in franchise history.

In 33 appearances this season, Aguilar is boasting a 3-2 record with a 2.90 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

Honky Cat:

Despite the worst record in the division, Sacramento has been one of the hottest hitting teams in Minor League Baseball. The club is hitting a second-best .284 with 741 hits this season behind Reno's MiLB-leading .290 batting average and 749 base knocks.

In July, Sacramento has scored the second-most runs in Triple-A West with 166 tallies on 255 hits but sit in a three-way tie for the third-highest run total in all Minor League Baseball with 168 surrendered.

Sam Selman picked up his lone win of the season against the Aces on June 5, going two innings out of the bullpen and surrendering just one run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Written in the Stars:

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .318 batting average, 197 runs, 264 hits, 41 home runs and 47 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 197 tallies and .318 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 32 more runs than Carolina and Quad City with 162 and 26 more points than second-best Quad City and Greensboro with a .281 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in second place in all of professional baseball with 52 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies. Reno fell to second in MiLB with a .322 batting average, trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .324 mark.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting an 12-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

