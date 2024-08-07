Two Homers Too Many

August 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs drop their fourth game in a row as the Hawks win 8-5.

Cam Tullar received the loss after tossing four innings giving up six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. He gave up five of his six runs in the first inning.

With one out and a runner at second, Troy Viola hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence to give Boise a 2-0 lead.

Noah Marcello had runners on second and third and hit another home run to make it 5-0.

Tullar retired the next six hitters he faced into the third inning, but he gave up back-to-back doubles by Nich Klemp and Marcelo to extend the Boise advantage 6-0.

Tullar again retired six of the last seven hitters he faced to end his night.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the fifth with the bases loaded. Brendan Ryan cashed in to score Casey Harford, while Connor Denning grounded out to first to bring home Ty Crittenberger, and Taylor Lomack scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.

Boise added to their lead with an RBI double by Tyner Hughes in the bottom of the fifth and Tyler Jorgensen brought home Hughes to make it 8-3.

Billings had a leadoff walk by Dylan Leach in the sixth with a single by Blake Evans, while Harford got hit by a pitch for the second time. Crittenberger hit Leach home on a ground ball to beat out a double play, while Evans scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-5.

Earl Johnson gives up two runs, one earned, on two hits with a walk and a strikeout over two innings. Daniel Willie tosses two scoreless innings with a hit and no walks and two strikeouts.

The Mustangs have Grant Taylor on the mound Thursday. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

