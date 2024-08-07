Vibes Pitching Staff Dominates in Series Opening Win

Rocky Mountain starter Kelsey Ward had issued the second-most walks (44) in the Pioneer League and struggled especially at home (9.65 ERA) coming into Tuesday's game. That was not the case in a 9-2 victory over Grand Junction, where he allowed only one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched, with no walks and a season-high nine strikeouts.

Ward impressed, especially with fastballs to get through the Jackalopes' lineup. Grand Junction entered Tuesday's game with a.290 team average, placing second-to-last in the PBL.

Rocky Mountain's offense provided Ward with plenty of run support following a strong five-run inning, soaring ahead with a barrage of hits and runs. Josh Day sparked the onslaught with an RBI triple that scored Austin Davis and tied the game at 1-1. Steven Rivas followed with a single, for his 91st RBI of the season, driving in Day to put the Vibes ahead 2-1. Eddie McCabe added a single that drove in Tofteland, rounding out the scoring to make it 5-1.

Rookie Wyatt Tucker, new Vibe Derrick Cherry, and rookie Caden Kratz were outstanding out of the bullpen, combining for 2 2/3 innings and allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out five. Cherry made his first appearance for Rocky Mountain since signing on Monday after being placed on waivers by Oakland. Kratz just ended his final season at Western Illinois and made a strong first impression.

The Vibes sealed the game with a solo home run from Tofteland, extending their lead to 7-2. Minzey doubled in the eighth inning, driving in Rivas to make the score 9-2. Rocky Mountain's pitching and offense were unstoppable, widening their lead in the game.

