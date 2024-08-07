8th Inning Barrage Leads Missoula Past Glacier Tuesday

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 6-game set of action Tuesday night opposite the Glacier Range Riders. A large chunk of this battle would be dictated by starting pitching. Neither team would find the scoreboard until the 6th when Glacier managed to scape a run across. The Missoula offense would be held in check through 7 on the flipside thanks to an outstanding effort from southpaw Patrick Wicklander. After the departure of the Bay Area native, the winds would shift in a big way.

The PaddleHeads would tie the game in a blink in the 8th inning recording 3 consecutive singles. This would only begin to tell the tale of the frame as Missoula would go on to record 7 hits in the inning. Missoula would not be brought to a halt either until they had put 5 runs on the board taking their first lead in the process. This would prove to be plenty for a bullpen that did not move an inch down the stretch in a 7-1 PaddleHeads win.

