Yolo Tops Northern Colorado

August 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Windsor, CO - Yolo High Wheelers (34-32; 11-9) Billy Horton knew the series against the Northern Colorado Owlz (39-28; 11-9) was going to be a dogfight and so far it has. His club evened the series at one with a 5-3 win on Wednesday at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.

The High Wheelers barked first two pitches in when center fielder Brayland Skinner (5) led off with a homer to left. It was the first leadoff homer in team history.

Starting pitcher Ben Ferrer (6-3) used Skinner's homer to his advantage earning his team-best sixth win. Ferrer fanned nine over seven innings giving up three runs (two earned).

"Everything was working for me," Ferrer said. "My fastball and sinker but my change up was the best all-season and the slider was my bread and butter as once I got that rolling it was good news for me."

The High Wheelers tallied five hits, the last of which was a fifth inning two-run homer to left by left fielder Jose Gonzalez (13-team-high) making it 5-0. He has 57 RBI's- tops on the team.

"Gonzo is in the four-hole for a reason. That homer was a huge hit providing extra runs," said Horton.

The manager continued and praised Ferrer, "he was outstanding." "It was one of his best starts of the year, he was dominant."

Reed Garland and Ty Buckner (8-team-high) combined to pitch scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth respectively with Buckner earning the save. The three pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Northern Colorado starter Robb Adams (4-2) took the loss giving up five runs (all earned) in five innings. He had six strikeouts.

Game Three in this series is Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PST with right-hander Brendan Knoll starting for Yolo against NoCo righty Tyler Curtis.

HIGH TALES

Shortstop Braylin Marine was 1-2 and two walks. He has reached base safely at least three times in five-of-his-last-six games (17 times overall)

Ferrer's nine strikeouts were the second most for him. He struck out ten Rocky Mountain Vibes on July 13th in Davis

Yolo leads the season 5-3 and is 5-6 on this 21-game road trip

In four games on this trip, Garland has nine strikeouts

Despite going 0-3, designated hitter Eddie Niemann had two RBI's (sac fly, force)

First baseman Alejandro Figueredo has walked ten times on this trip in eight starts

