Chukars Take Down Oakland to Begin Homestand

August 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls - The Chukars (25-33,8-11) and The Oakland Ballers (37-30,10-9) met for the first game of a six-game stand at Melaleuca Field on Tuesday for Hero and Princess Night at the park in front of 1,622 fans.

The Chukars would shoot out to an early lead, the game was leveled late before the Chukars eventually took control of the game in the final few innings on the way to a 11-6 win.

Chukars starting pitcher BrianWilliams threw six innings while giving up 4 earned runs and striking out five. It is the fourth straight game that Williams has started that has resulted in a win for Idaho Falls. Although the win on the night went to Connor Harrison, the Chukars have been able to bank on "BWill" starting the series on the front foot.

Offensively the Chukars had every man aside from two in the starting nine recorded a base hit with the team totaling 14 knocks over their eight innings at the plate.

Grady Morgan shined in the batters box in his pro debut as the former Fresno State Bulldog went 3-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Jacob Shanks and Brett Barrera were other notables at the plate with both homering and recording multi hit and multi RBI nights.

The Chuks can creep within 2 games of the playoffs with a win on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.