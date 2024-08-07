Missoula Hurlers Holds Glacier in Check in 5-1 Win

August 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - After a late inning offensive push in game 1, the Missoula PaddleHeads offense would waste no time getting on the board in game 2 opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Missoula would have runs on the board from the start in the top of the 1st thanks to one swing. This gave starter Nick Parker an early cushion in his outing at Glacier Bank Park. The Virginia product would not prove to need much help in what was a solid outing for the right hander. The bullpen would also pick up right where it left off from Tuesday's contest.

Adam Fogel would send yet another baseball soaring into the night in the 1st giving Missoula an early lead in the 1st inning with his 29th home run. This would prove to be the only thing needed for Parker and the bullpen in a 5-1 Missoula victory. The only run scored for Glacier in the contest would come on an error in the 5th. The bullpen would then allow only one hit collectively over the final 4 innings of action holding the Range Riders in check for the 2nd consecutive evening. The end result was another win in the book for Parker and the PaddleHeads collectively.

