Win Streak Snapped in Idaho Falls

August 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- The Ballers saw their season-best five-game win streak come to a close on Tuesday at Melaleuca Field. Despite coming back in the fifth and seventh innings, Oakland fell short against the Idaho Falls Chukars, 11-6.

Jacob Shanks and Grady Morgan smacked back-to-back doubles for Idaho Falls in the bottom of the first, with Morgan's RBI double being his first professional hit. With two outs in the frame, Brett Barrera lifted an opposite-field two-run homer to right to give his team a 3-0 cushion.

Oakland's fifth-inning rally started innocently enough, as Drew Woodcox looped a single to center with two outs. Next, Noah Martinez singled through the right side to put two runners aboard. Finally, Dondrei Hubbard walloped a 450-foot bomb to left for a three-run shot to put the Ballers ahead 4-3.

Idaho Falls answered with a three-run blast of their own in the bottom of the inning. After a walk and a single, Jacob Shanks snuck a fly ball over the right-field wall to propel the Chukars back into the lead, 6-4.

In the top of the seventh, the Ballers loaded the bases with another Martinez single and a couple of walks. Jaylen Smith delivered a pinch-hit, two-out single up the middle to even the score at six.

The Chukars responded with their third three-spot of the game in the bottom of the inning. Morgan doubled in the go-ahead run and Roberto Gonzalez drove home two more with a two-bagger of his own.

Idaho Falls managed a couple more insurance runs in the eighth. Shanks extended the lead to 11-6 with an RBI single and finished a triple shy of the cycle with four driven in.

The Ballers look to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday against the Chukars, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.