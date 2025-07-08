Two High Point Rockers Pitchers Have Contracts Purchased

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Two of the High Point Rockers starting pitchers, Tommy Doyle and Matt Solter, have had their contracts purchased by teams in the Mexican League. Doyle will be joining Yucatan while Solter's contract has been acquired by Tijuana.

The Leones de Yucatan (Yucatan Lions) are currently in sixth place in the 10-team South Division of the Mexican League. The Toros de Tijuana (Tijuana Bulls) are in the North Division and reside in sixth place.

Doyle and Solter bring to nine the number of Rockers who have had their contracts acquired by a Major League team or foreign league in 2025. Since 2019, 48 Rockers players have advanced to MLB or another professional league.

"Matt and Tommy were very essential in us winning the first half championship," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "And this is the very reason why the Rockers and this league exist, to give players an opportunity to showcase their talents and advance their career. We're happy for both of them and know they'll be successful."

Doyle joined the Rockers at the end of spring training and became the team's closer early on, earning five saves. He transitioned into a role in the starting rotation in June and made four starts. For the season, Doyle was 1-3 with a 4.02 ERA and five saves.

Solter was a fixture in the Rockers starting rotation, making a team-high 10 starts and posting a 7-2 record with a 3.50 ERA. Solter set the club record with three complete games this season and tossed a pair of shutouts. He threw a complete game one-hitter in a 3-0 win at Gastonia on April 28 and added a nine-inning complete game two-hitter over Lexington on May 17.

The Rockers won the Atlantic League's South Division first half championship and are now guaranteed a berth in the postseason playoffs. High Point tied the club record with 41 first half wins and will entertain North Division champion York in a three-game series at Truist Point starting tonight.







