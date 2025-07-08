Missed Opportunities Cost Ducks in Second Half Opener

July 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Eddy Diaz put the FerryHawks in front in the second inning with a two-out RBI single to right field off Ducks starter Tim Melville. Chris Roller tied the game at one in the third with a leadoff solo home run to left-center field off FerryHawks starter Ryan Williamson.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Taylor Kohlwey scampered home from third on a wild pitch by Reinier Parra to give Long Island a 2-1 lead. A leadoff solo homer to left by Cristhian Rodriguez in the bottom of the inning evened the score at two.

An RBI double to left-center off the bat of River Town in the seventh restored the Ducks lead at 3-2. However, Rodriguez answered with a two-out, two-run single up the middle to leapfrog the FerryHawks back in front.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Melville tossed six innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out four. Williamson lasted five innings, conceding a run on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Clay Helvey (1-0) got the win despite allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning. Jacob Asa (3-2) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on a hit and two walks in one inning. Robbie Baker picked up his sixth save with a scoreless ninth despite yielding two hits and a walk.

Ivan Castillo led the Flock with four hits. Town added three hits and an RBI, while both stole a base.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (4-4, 5.87) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Wesley Scott (4-3, 4.20).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 11, to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

