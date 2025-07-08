Big Inning Dooms Revs in Second Half Opener

(High Point, NC): In a matchup of first half division champions, the York Revolution dropped its second half opener, 12-2 to the High Point Rockers on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The Revs led 2-1 with two outs in the fifth before the Rockers rallied for seven in the inning en route to scoring the final 11 runs of the game.

High Point led early as Alex Dickerson served an RBI single to left with two outs in the first.

The Revs threatened to answer right away after a leadoff single by Marty Costes and a double to left center off the bat of Shayne Fontana, but High Point starter Cooper Casad set down the next three.

York did cash in on an opportunity in the third as Jalen Miller worked a one-out walk and stole second, Jeremy Arocho (six-game hitting streak) singled to put runners at the corners, and Frankie Tostado drilled a two-run double to the gap in right center, his league-leading 34th of the year to give the Revs a 2-1 lead.

Revs starter J.C. Ramirez settled into a groove and carried that 2-1 lead with two outs in the fifth, but High Point took advantage of a pair of walks earlier in the inning as Drew Mendoza came through with a go-ahead two-run double to left center. Dickerson followed with a back breaking two-run homer to right as High Point led 5-2. Ben Aklinski kept the inning alive with a single chasing Ramirez (0-2), and after Hunter Dula lost Braxton Davidson to a walk, Jack Conley drove a two-run double to deep left and Aidan Brewer singled home one more. The seven-run inning gave High Point a commanding 8-2 lead.

Luis Gonzalez greeted reliever Dallas Woolfolk with a leadoff homer off the batters' eye in the sixth, and Davidson launched a leadoff homer of his own to right field in the seventh. Max Viera added a two-out RBI single to left center with one final run scoring on an error charged to Bubba Alleyne attempting to play the ball in left center.

Offensively, the Revs were held scoreless after the third with only three more hits, all singles in the final two innings, as six Rocker pitches combined to keep the York offense at bay. Mike Esposito (1-0) earned the win, retiring all five in relief of Casad who exited with one out in the fourth due to an apparent injury.

Notes: The meeting was the first of the season between the two playoff-bound teams; they'll face each other six times, all in a span of two weeks as the Rockers visit York for a midweek series next week. Tostado's 34 doubles bring him within 16 of the league record for a single-season, seven doubles shy of a Revs season record, and it matches the league's leading total from all of last year. Costes reached safely all four times, going 3-for-3 for his fourth three-hit game of the year. Fontana (2-for-3) is now 3-for-6 to begin his Revs career and has reached safely six of nine times. Alex Katz struck out the side in the eighth, as the lefty has fanned the side in both appearances to begin his Revs career. York has dropped three straight, matching its longest losing streak of the past two seasons. York was ahead of High Point for the league lead in runs entering Tuesday's game (403-398), as the Rockers jump into the top spot. York had a five-game errorless streak end, charged with two errors in Tuesday's contest; it was the Revs' first two-error game since June 15, as they had allowed just six errors combined over the previous 18 games.

Up Next: York looks to even the series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. as RHP Chris Vallimont (2-1, 7.29) faces High Point lefty Jonah Scolaro (3-2, 6.49). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 12 p.m.







