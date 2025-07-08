Stormers Win Solid

July 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The second half Stormers lived up to that nickname with an 8-4 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday night. Lancaster has won the second half each of the last three years and is off to a good start again in 2025.

The Blue Crabs did the lion's share of their scoring in the top of the first. Ethan Wilson, Jamari Baylor, and Brett Barrera all singled and scored in the frame. Pearce Howard drove in two of those tallies with a double into center field.

Lancaster broke the goose egg in the bottom of the second inning. Alex Isola and Danny Amaral hit back-to-back doubles to plate the Stormers' first run of the night. Joe Campagna then scored Amaral with a single into left, and the score was 3-2.

After Blue Crabs' shortstop Sam Dexter singled in a run a frame later, the Stormers were behind 4-2. But in the top of the fourth, Lancaster started another rally. Ariel Sandoval led off the frame with a double, and Isola walked two batters later. With those two on and just one away, Amaral singled in his second run of the night. Once again, Campagna followed Amaral's act with an RBI knock of his own, and the game was knotted, 4-4.

So. Maryland's bats went quiet the rest of the way. Lancaster starter Noah Bremer went five innings, allowing four runs, and from there, the Stormers' bullpen shut the door. Jackson Rees, Cody Stashak, and Gerson Moreno combined to throw four innings of relief. The trio yielded just two hits and fanned six combined.

The Stormers, however, weren't finished on offense. Nick Lucky tripled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from Amaral, who drove in three runs and scored two on the evening. That put Lancaster in front for the first time.

Nick Ward blasted a solo home run in the seventh to make it 6-4 Stormers. Lucky then parked one of his own in the eighth, and the score was 7-4. Thanks to an Amaral stolen base, a throwing error by So. Maryland catcher Ryan McCarthy and a wild pitch by relief pitcher Cody Thompson, Lancaster scored another run in the frame, and the 8-4 final tally materialized.

Jackson Rees (5-2) earned the win, while Shawn Semple (5-4) picked up the loss. Tomorrow's matchup between the two clubs features right-hander Luke McCollough making his first start for Lancaster, while Andrew Thurman (3-1) mans the rubber for So. Maryland. Catch the action on FloBaseball at 6:45.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.