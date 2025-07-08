Bartz Brigade Pushes Its Luck

(York, PA) - 22 York-area athletes will do 22 pushups each hour for 22 straight hours at Toyota of York on July 12, 2025, beginning at 8:00 p.m., continuing into July 13. The event will raise awareness for suicide prevention, honor those we have lost, and raise money for the Trent Bartz Foundation.

Mission 22: Every Hour Counts is the brainchild of Dean Lloyd, a friend of Trent Bartz and long-time supporter of Bartz Brigade. He will complete 22 pushups at the top every hour for 22 hours straight - in symbolic honor of too many veterans and countless others lost to suicide each day.

Lloyd will be joined every hour by a volunteer who will complete 22 pushups alongside him in a show of solidarity and support for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The community is invited to stop by throughout the 22 hours to offer support, donate to Bartz Brigade, or share your story.

The event is the latest in a series of initiatives by the Trent Bartz Foundation to elevate the issue of suicide prevention in York County and encourage open conversations about mental health. Past events include sponsorship of "Breaking the Silence" at York Revolution games, Laughter Saves Lives, a mental-health focused comedy event, Butterflies on the Lawn, and mental health symposiums for high school athletes.

The 22 athletes participating will do their pushups on the hour, every hour. Media coverage of the event is welcome at any time during the event.

Location: Toyota of York - 1885 Whiteford Road, York, PA

Time: July 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. - July 13, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

About the Bartz Brigade:

The Bartz Brigade TRENT BARTZ Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in York, PA, created to honor the memory of Corporal Trent Bartz, a United States Army veteran lost to suicide. The Bartz Brigade raises funds for those in need and supports mental health education and suicide prevention and awareness. The Brigade focuses on local adolescents, young adults, and those serving in the United States Armed Services. Most of all, the Brigade's mission is local; all funds raised by the Brigade benefit individuals in York County. For more information, visit www.bartzbrigade.com.







