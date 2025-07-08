Rockers Win Faceoff with York

July 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - In a game between the Atlantic League's two first half division champions, the South Champion High Point Rockers struck the first blow, beating the North Champion York Revolution 12-2 on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The Rockers used a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth to take the first of the three-game series.

The Rockers concluded the first half of the season as South Division champions with a record of 41-22 and now start the second half of the season 1-0. The Revolution concluded their first half of the season 39-24, giving them the first half North Division title, and now start their second half of the season 0-1.

The seven-run explosion in the fifth included a pair of two-run doubles from Drew Mendoza and Jack Conley and a two-run homer from Alex Dickerson.

The Rockers never trailed, scoring once in the first when Max Viera was hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored on a single by Dickerson.

York scored both of its runs in the third off High Point starter Cooper Casad. Frankie Tostado doubled home both runners but the Revs would go hitless until the eighth inning.

Casad left with one out in the fourth due to tightness in his pitching arm. Mike Esposito (W, 1-0) came on and threw 1.2 innings without allowing a hit and striking out two.

After that, the High Point bullpen carried the way as Justin Lewis and Zach Vennaro each threw a hitless inning. York stranded a pair of runners following singles in the eighth before Daniel Blair pitched around a single in the ninth to close out the game.

"The bullpen was lights out tonight," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

In the sixth inning, Luis Gonzalez pounded a homer to extend High Point into a 9-2 lead. Davidson hit a solo homer in the seventh and Viera added an RBI double.

Every Rocker batter finished with at least one hit with Conley leading the way with three and Dickerson collecting two hits.

Game two of the series is slated for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday afternoon in a matinee special at Truist Point.

NOTES: The Rockers' Cooper Casad left the mound during the top of the fourth inning due to an injury, and was replaced by Mike Esposito... The Revolution's Jaylin Davis was ejected in the top of the seventh inning... The Rockers Tommy Doyle and Matt Solter's contracts were acquired by the Mexican League. Doyle will be joining Yucatan while Solter's contract has been acquired by Tijuana...Doyle and Solter bring to nine the number of Rockers who have had their contracts acquired by a Major League team or foreign league in 2025. Since 2019, 48 Rockers players have advanced to MLB or another professional league...The Rockers traded Carlos Amezquita to the Washington Wild Things for left-handed pitcher Ryan Chasse...The Rockers also traded Michael Logan to the Braxton Rocks for a player to be named later...The Rockers activated D.J. Burt from the inactive list and Nick Longhi was activated from the injury list.







