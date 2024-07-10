Two Big Innings Power Tennessee Past Montgomery on Wednesday Night
July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (46-37, 6-8) fell to the Tennessee Smokies (49-33, 9-5) 9-5 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Smokies used a four-run third and a three-run seventh to carry them to a win that evens the series at a game apiece.
Nick Schnell grounded out to bring in Montgomery's first run in the fourth and make it 4-1. In the fifth, Chandler Simpson added another on a single. Simpson finished 3-for-5, his fifth three-hit game since joining the club. He also stole two bases, upping his MiLB-leading total to 62 between Montgomery and Bowling Green.
The Biscuits' biggest inning came in the seventh. Back-to-back-to-back doubles from Dru Baker, Mason Auer, and Willy Vasquez scored two runs. Dominic Keegan scored another on a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-5 game.
Keegan and Vasquez each went 2-for-4 with a double.
Tennessee held off the Biscuits over the final two innings to close out the 9-5 win.
The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Connor Noland is slated to start for Tennessee. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
