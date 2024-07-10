Blue Wahoos Win Second Straight Game

July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (42-40, 9-5) fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (46-36, 8-6) on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Pensacola picked up where it left off from Tuesday's comeback as designated hitter Paul McIntosh singled in the opening run in the first. Dating back to last night, it was the third consecutive inning that the Blue Wahoos plated a run.

The Blue Wahoos extended that streak to four as infielder Sean Roby hit a no-doubter over the right-center field wall. It was a solo shot to double the lead. Catcher Joe Mack singled later in the second to drive in two more and make it a 4-0 Blue Wahoos lead.

Rocket City starter John O'Reilly (L, 0-1) held off the Blue Wahoos until the fifth when infielder Cody Morissette collected a sacrifice fly and infielder Dalvy Rosario singled in a run to make it a 6-0 Pensacola lead.

The Trash Pandas got on the board in the sixth as outfielder Tucker Flint sent a solo shot over the Rocket City bullpen in left-center field against Pensacola starting pitcher Jeff Lindgren (W, 1-0). It was Flint's 12th home run of the season to retake the team home run lead while extending what is now a 19-game on-base streak.

Rocket City designated hitter Gustavo Campero would triple in the eighth, then score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of outfielder Orlando Martinez to bring the Trash Pandas within four. Rocket City got one more run on a double play in the ninth but the comeback would end in a 6-3 loss.

O'Reilly allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings. Lindgren got the win after firing six innings of one run ball on two hits with five strikeouts.

Pensacola banged out 10 hits with designated hitter Paul McIntosh going 3-5 with a double and run scored. Leftfielder Diego Infante and shortstop Dalvy Rosario each had two singles and a run scored for the Blue Wahoos as well.

Rocket City will have a chance to bounce back on Thursday for Agriculture Night and Malmo Oatmilkers Night sponsored by Alabama Farm Credit. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: TBD (RCT) vs. Patrick Monteverde (PNS)

