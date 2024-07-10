Brown Jr. Records Three-Hit Night, Shuckers Use Big Eighth to Down Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Behind a three-hit night from Eric Brown Jr. and a five-run eighth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-41, 10-4) beat the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-60, 3-11), 11-2, at AT&T Field on Wednesday night, extending their win streak to five. The Shuckers also became the first Southern League South Division team to reach 10 wins in the second half.

Biloxi struck first with a bases-loaded walk from Zavier Warren in the second, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Casey Martin, doubled Biloxi's lead with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Connor Scott. The Shuckers extended the lead in the third with an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr., his first of three hits on the night.

In the bottom of the third, Chattanooga got on the board with an RBI single from Francisco Urbaez, making it 3-1. The Shuckers, however, struck back with a two-RBI double from Dylan O'Rae down the left-field line in the fourth, making it 5-1. Carlos Rodriguez then stole second with O'Rae at third, allowing O'Rae to score on the throw to make it 6-1. Chattanooga scored their final run in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI groundout to short from Ruben Ibarra.

In the eighth inning, the Shuckers struck again when Dylan O'Rae was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, driving in his third run of the night. Carlos Rodriguez then tallied his 30 th RBI of the year with a groundout to short and a Darrien Miller RBI bases-loaded walk made it 9-2. Eric Brown Jr. then gave Biloxi a 10-spot with an RBI single to center and a sacrifice fly from Connor Scott to left made it 11-2.

Sam Carlson (3-2) earned the win for Biloxi after 1.1 scoreless innings in relief while Thomas Farr (1-11) took the loss for Chattanooga.

Brown's three-hit night extended his hit streak to six games while Adam Hall (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to 10 games with a second-inning single.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Field. Shane Smith (4-2, 3.05) is scheduled to start for Biloxi against Chase Petty (6-2, 5.12) for the Lookouts. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:55 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

