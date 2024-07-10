Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Biloxi Shuckers' bats overpowered the Chattanooga Lookouts in their 11-2 loss at AT&T Field.
In the second inning, Biloxi loaded the bases and scored on a walk and a sacrifice fly. Up 2-0 in the third, Carlos Rodriguez scored on an Eric Brown Jr. single. After a Francisco Urbaez RBI single in the third inning, Biloxi added three more runs to make it 6-1.
The away team continued their offensive barrage in the eighth with five runs on just two hits. Brown Jr. left the way for the Shuckers with three hits and two RBIs.
Chattanooga's pitching staff allowed nine earned runs, but had three relieves throw scoreless innings. New reliever Luis Mey made his Double-A debut and recorded three strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field as the team aims to get back in the win column.
