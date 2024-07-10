Lookouts Grateful Dead Night Set for August 17

July 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







On August 17, the Lookouts will celebrate one of the most successful bands in American history on Grateful Dead Night. That night the team will wear special tie-die jerseys and will play Grateful Dead music all night long. Additional Grateful Dead merchandise will be available in the Lookouts team store. A limited-edition Lookouts x Grateful Dead t-shirt is available through a special ticket package for $43. General Admission tickets for the game only start at just $10 and are available at Lookouts.com.

Join us at AT&T Field on August 17th for Grateful Dead Night with this limited-edition t-shirt package! Rock out all night long in style!

Lookouts x Grateful Dead T-Shirt package includes one lower box ticket to the 8/17 game and one limited edition Grateful Dead T-Shirt (sizes small-3XL). Only 150 of these packages are available so get yours while supplies last!

Additional game tickets (excluding the t-shirt) are available during the checkout process.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 10, 2024

Lookouts Grateful Dead Night Set for August 17 - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.